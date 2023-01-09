Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 100,162 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

