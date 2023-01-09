Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,486 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

