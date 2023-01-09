Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 32,288 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.31 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.