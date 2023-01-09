Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $67.60 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

