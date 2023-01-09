Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,854 shares of company stock worth $676,782. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

