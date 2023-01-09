Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at $425,277. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,277. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.