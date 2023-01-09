Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.47 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

