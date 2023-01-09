Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,246 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

