Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,430 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.