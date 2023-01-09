Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 176,073 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 176,073 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $64,472,000 after buying an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.47 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

