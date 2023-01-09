Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 249,729 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.