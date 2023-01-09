Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,898 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

Shares of JBHT opened at $176.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.77. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

