Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,950 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

