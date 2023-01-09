Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 300,000 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TPG were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

TPG Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 378.67. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,300.16%.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

