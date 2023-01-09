Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,889 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

