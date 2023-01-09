Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,854 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

