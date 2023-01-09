Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 68,424 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.