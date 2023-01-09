Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

