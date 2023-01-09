Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 65.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $124.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.