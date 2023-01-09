Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,215,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 63,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

