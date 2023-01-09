SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $291.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.04. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

