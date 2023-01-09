Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. City State Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 161,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 95,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

