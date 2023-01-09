SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $281.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

