Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.