State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.5 %

STT stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

