STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

