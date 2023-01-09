Strs Ohio Buys 1,307 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

