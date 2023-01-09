Strs Ohio Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

