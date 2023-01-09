Strs Ohio Has $127.10 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $127,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Home Depot
In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Home Depot Price Performance
HD stock opened at $317.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.14. The stock has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $404.09.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
See Also
