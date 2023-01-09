Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE FR opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.