Strs Ohio Makes New $9.38 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.9 %

VRSK stock opened at $182.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

