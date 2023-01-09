Strs Ohio Purchases 2,731 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.