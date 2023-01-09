Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 828,166 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

