Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

