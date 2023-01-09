Strs Ohio Sells 13,178 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

