Strs Ohio Sells 20,221 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

EQT Trading Up 3.9 %

EQT opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

