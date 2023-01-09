Strs Ohio Sells 25,614 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average is $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

