Strs Ohio Sells 465,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,274,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,025,000 after buying an additional 673,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Match Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,610,000 after buying an additional 456,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MTCH opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

