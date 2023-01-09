Strs Ohio Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

First Solar Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $156.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 178.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.