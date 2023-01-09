Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 67,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGR stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $929.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.47. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

