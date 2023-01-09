Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

