Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 209.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 136.2% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.2% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.47. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.