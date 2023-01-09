Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 7,829 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

