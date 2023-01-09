Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 830 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $239.41 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $373.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

