Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.63.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.27.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.