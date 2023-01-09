Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

