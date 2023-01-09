The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 248,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,205,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $404.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

