The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $404.09. The company has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

