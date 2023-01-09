The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,911,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 714,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

