The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,713 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 21.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,476,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,594,000 after acquiring an additional 77,920 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
